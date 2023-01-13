Digital Realty expands Hivelocity partnership with ServiceFabric

ServiceFabric is an interconnection and orchestration platform that supports implementation of hybrid, data-centric architecture.

Digital Realty's collaboration with Hivelocity is now made up of 10 global sites, enabling it to deploy its services in multiple markets and have infrastructure next to peering points in Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, Frankfurt, and Madrid, to name few.

"Working with Digital Realty gives us access to several unique benefits – from being able to deploy with one vendor in markets where there is customer demand, to providing flexible space from a scale and colocation perspective," said Richard Nicholas, SVP of strategy & corporate development at Hivelocity.

"However, the connectivity capability offered by ServiceFabric is a game changer for Hivelocity and our customers – we're already excited for the next generation."

ServiceFabric pulls together network and cloud connectivity elements from multiple sources, including those from Digital Realty and its partners, to deliver end-to-end services for its customers. ServiceFabric underpins many of the capabilities of Digital Realty's global data centre platform PlatformDIGITAL.

"At Digital Realty, we are committed to supporting our customers as they scale, and it's been great to see the rate at which Hivelocity has grown since our relationship began three years ago," said s Chris Sharp, chief technology officer at Digital Realty.

"With ServiceFabric™, Hivelocity can easily provide global connectivity and orchestrate connected services across our global data centre platform. This will enable the creation of workflows that connect centers of data exchange, accessing the data communities that Hivelocity cares about."

In related news, earlier this month Digital Realty appointed Matt Mercier as its new CFO, succeeding Andrew Power who was recently named CEO.

In his new role as CFO, Mercier will lead the company’s global corporate finance organisation, including treasury, capital markets, investor relations, financial planning and reporting, accounting and tax.