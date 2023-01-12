AtlasEdge and Megaport partner on direct multicloud connectivity

Under the terms of the collaboration, the initial phase of the partnership will start with two of AtlasEdge’s UK locations becoming Megaport-enabled.

“This strategic partnership provides our customers with enhanced choice, security, performance and optionality”, commented Giuliano Di Vitantonio, CEO, AtlasEdge. “We look forward to working closely with the Megaport team as we continue to build Europe’s leading, next generation edge platform.”

The two sites, London and Manchester, will now offer AtlasEdge customers dedicated private access to 243 cloud on-ramps and more than 700 on-net locations; direct, private connections that bypass the public internet for added security; access to more than 350 service providers, such as AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Nutanix, Oracle Cloud, Salesforce, Rackspace and SAP, as well as IP Transit and VIOP.

In addition, users will also benefit from a self-service easy-to-use Portal that enables services to be enabled and adjusted in real time; the option of hybrid cloud, multicloud, and cloud-to-cloud architectures; the localisation of applications and the ability to terminate traffic closer to the edge; and lastly Elastic connectivity options.

“We are pleased to be partnering with AtlasEdge as part of our growing ecosystem of data centre partners. Providing Megaport’s leading NaaS platform on AtlasEdge's sites simplifies cloud connectivity for customers, enabling them to quickly choose and connect to the services they need," said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer at Megaport.

Long term, the Megaport SDN is expected to be rolled out to more AtlasEdge locations across Europe.