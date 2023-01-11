Kyndryl names new UK &I country leader

In his new role, will bolster the company's commitment to modernising and managing mission-critical systems and services as well as its focus on a differentiated business to drive long-term growth.

Prior to his appointment, Chambers served as senior partner for Kyndryl’s customer advisory practice, where he helped to progress high-growth opportunities with customers and partners, specifically by assisting them with designing and deploying advanced technology environments to tackle the increasing demands of a digital world. Before this, Chambers was held the role of chief information officer at Lloyds Banking Group.

During his career, Chambers has been responsible for delivering large scale IT solutions, building teams at scale, and working as part of global operating environments.

In related news, October saw Kyndryl announce new New Country Leaders in the US, Australia & New Zealand, Canada.

Xerxes Cooper was promoted to president of strategic markets, he previously led Kyndryl’s Canada business. Farhaz Thobani was also named president of Kyndryl’s Canada operations and was previously managing director for Kyndryl’s business in Canada.

In addition, Amy Salcido was named President of Kyndryl US having served as the company’s chief customer engagement and transformation officer. Lastly Ashish Kumar was appointed president of Kyndryl’s Australia and New Zealand business.

At the time of the annoucement, Elly Keinan, Group President, Kyndryl commented: “These executives are examples of what Kyndryl values most in our professionals – agile change leaders. They are devoted to both the success of our customers and our people and driving growth for Kyndryl.”