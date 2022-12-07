Kao Data investor Goldacre to build 16MW Tel Aviv data centre

This Israeli investment – a partnership between Goldacre’s NED platform and the Levinstein Group, an Israeli engineering, construction and real estate company – plans to develop a 13,500 sq m site at a cost of £135 million.

David Bloom (pictured), founder of Goldacre, said: “This is huge moment for both Goldacre and NED, having signed the deal on this site which is set to transform the Israeli data centre industry further and ensure we are a key part of this rapidly growing industry.”

Daniel Efrati, CEO of NED Data Centres, said: “As the demand for data centres grows each year, we are committed to being part of the driving force meeting, and exceeding, these demands. This is a significant project, set to be delivered to the highest standards through our backing from Goldacre and partnership with Levinstein.”

Bloom said: “It was clear to see the potential for innovation in Netanya, and we are pleased to work with our latest data centre platform NED and leading Israeli company, Levinstein, to bring our knowledge, gained through our work at Kao Data, to further develop the sector.”

Kao Data operates three campuses across the London area: Harlow, Northolt and Slough.