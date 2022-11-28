GDS partners with DCConnect to implement SDN at GDS data centres

“We value the DCConnect’s capabilities on connectivity automation with impressive technology. We believe this will benefit GDS customers by offering innovative solutions and technology to support the advanced connectivity services," said Jamie Khoo, chief operating officer at GDS.

"Through our partnership with DCConnect, we enable our customers to have on-demand connectivity to data centres, network resources and cloud services globally. We look forward to working together and delivering world-class automated network services for customers worldwide.”

GDS' data centre platform in China and Southeast Asia boasts advanced data centre design, high technical specifications, and robust operating procedures, GDS is expanding with numerous strategic locations in Asia, alongside its technology transformation in partnership with DCConnect.

“GDS and DCConnect are working hand-in-hand to ensure the Network Automation and advanced connectivity solutions are delivered smoothly,” said Charmond Tsang, chief commercial officer at DCConnect.

“Our mission is to leverage advanced SDN to create the autonomous network ecosystem the partners are incentivised to involve, connect network and bandwidth resources to address today’s networking challenges.”

DCConnect and GDS jointly develop innovative solutions for customers worldwide by combining their respective expertise and network capabilities.

Earlier this year, DCConnect and Arc Solutions signed an agreement to simplify the way in which global users connect across the Middle East.

Specifically, Arc is now part of DCConnect’s ecosystem of more than 1,000 global points of presence and is offering its services via DCConnect’s global platform. DCConnect also offers two-way inter-carrier software-defined network orchestration through API integration, as well as a data centre interconnection marketplace.