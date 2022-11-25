Orange signs roaming agreement with 1&1

1&1 has already launched Europe’s first fully virtualised mobile network based on the Open RAN technology and will now add roaming services to its repertoire.

As part of the partnership, 1&1 customers will have access to all international roaming services based on Orange’s worldwide roaming footprint.

“We are very proud to bring our strong expertise and extensive roaming coverage to the new 1&1 Open RAN mobile network in Germany,” said Michaël Trabbia, interim CEO of Wholesale and International Networks of Orange.

Thanks to this partnership, 1&1 will benefit from our customised and innovative roaming model for mobile operators.”

Orange has also signed a commercial agreement with TOTEM, giving it access to TOTEM’s fleet of mobile sites in France in what will be a long-term partnership between both parties.

Free, the owner of Iliad currently provides 5G coverage to over 87% of France’s population, and its 4G coverage stands at 99.8%.