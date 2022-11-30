Iron Mountain Data Centers Expands EMEA and North America footprint

The first saw the company acquire of XData Properties, one of the largest data centre parks in Madrid.

The site has enough power to develop 79MW over the coming years. In addition to the existing 3MW data centre on site, the first 20MW data centre is due to be completed by 2024.

“The acquisition of XData enables us to meet the growing demand for connected, compliant and sustainable data centre services across Europe and we are thrilled to be expanding our EMEA footprint,” said Eric Boonstra, vice president and general manager of Iron Mountain Data Centers EMEA.

“Madrid is emerging as a strategic and growing market, and this campus enables us to welcome both enterprise and hyperscale customers.”

The decision to invest in Madrid is due to the high demand driven by the direct access to the Madrid-Barcelona fibre optic route, the largest fibre highway in the Iberian Peninsula.

“This acquisition supports our strategy and commitment to selectively expand into emerging data centre markets in order to meet our customers' critical demand needs,” said Mark Kidd, executive vice president and general manager of data centres at Iron Mountain.

“We are also pleased that Spain is quickly becoming one of Europe’s leaders in renewable energy generation, which we will leverage to support our and our customers’ sustainability goals.”

In North America the company purchased a 10-acre parcel of land and 50+ MVA substation in Phoenix, Arizona to develop a 3MW, 230K square foot data centre called AZP3.

“The Phoenix data centre market continues to see a tremendous amount of growth and we are pleased to be expanding our footprint in this robust market,” said Rick Crutchley, vice president & general manager of North America, Iron Mountain Data Centers.

“This land being adjacent to our existing campus is ideal to continue to provide our customers with the lowest latency access to our robust ecosystem as possible. As with the rest of our Phoenix campus, AZP3 will leverage government-compliant physical and logical security throughout and will be constructed to BREEAM sustainability standards.”

The land is located adjacent to Iron Mountain’s existing 39-acre campus home to their AZP1 and AZP2 data centres. Phase one of the AZP3 expansion is expected to be complete in 2024.

“This expansion supports our strategy of continuing to invest in larger, low latency metro markets where we are established in order to meet the high growth demands of our customers,” added Mark Kidd, executive vice president and general manager of data centres at Iron Mountain.

“As one of the leading interconnection providers in Phoenix, we are excited to continue to provide connected critical capacity for our retail and hyperscale customers alike.”