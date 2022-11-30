IGC and Zenlayer rollout edge networking services to Thailand and Indochina region

The collaboration will benefit IGC’s enterprise and carrier customers across Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam and Malaysia, giving them access to Zenlayer’s global edge network with DDoS protection, as well as high-performance cloud compute services.

“Thailand is growing to be an ASEAN digital hub, and a key enabler of this is the networking infrastructure.” said Pichit Satapattayanont, chief executive officer of IGC.

“Zenlayer’s hyper-connected global infrastructure and robust Network-as-a-Service offerings make them an ideal partner to power the digital transformation of the region. We are proud to be the first to bring their services to Thailand.”

Under the terms of the strategic partnership, Zenlayer will use IGC’s data centre facilities to build a new scrubbing centre in Bangkok, providing near-source DDoS attack detection and mitigation services for customers in Thailand and other connected countries.

“Zenlayer has been focusing on emerging markets since Day One. Up to now, we have built over 270 edge nodes across the globe.” said Terence Teo, managing director of Zenlayer APAC.

“We are expanding rapidly in the Indochina region, seeking new ways to better connect local businesses with the rest of the world. IGC’s rich experience serving local customers and strong ecosystem make it a key technology enabler in the region. The partnership will mutually enhance our service offerings to meet the rising demand for connectivity here.”

In related news, September saw Zenlayer ink a different MoU with Telin to develop a digital connectivity platform for on-demand subsea cable services.

The collaboration will see the two combine their respective capabilities, specifically Telin will leverage in its global subsea cable services, especially in Indo-Pacific while Zenlayer’s platform will bolster digital service delivery for customers.