Nxtra starts construction of $73m data centre in East India

The company will invest Rs 600 Crore ($73.4 million) in the development of the new facility in East India, serving the underserved markets in the east and north-east along with the SAARC countries and to meet the growing needs of enterprises and global cloud players.

“Nxtra and Airtel are delighted to partner West Bengal in its digital-first economy agenda and would like to thank the state government for its unflinching support," said Rajesh Tapadia, executive director & chief operating officer, Nxtra by Airtel.

"The new facility will be one of the largest data centres in East India and will be the gateway to serving customers in and around the eastern region and the SAARC countries. We are investing extensively on Green Energy and our state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral, hyper-scale Kolkata data centre will run on renewable source of energy.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Shri Babul Supriyo, minister of information technology, electronics and tourism, Government of West Bengal; Shri Debashis Sen, IAS, managing director, West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation; Shri Rajeev Kumar, principal secretary of information technology and electronics department; and Rajesh Tapadia, executive director & chief operating officer, Nxtra by Airtel.

The 25MW facility will be fully operational by 2024 and in line with company’s goal of reachig net zero by 2031, the new centre will be a green facility, sourcing clean energy for its operations.

Nxtra by Airtel plans invest over Rs 5000 (approximately $612 million) Crore over the next four years to expand its capacity to over 400MW.