Brazil ‘aims for global top 20’ in new digital plan

Anatel, the National Telecommunications Agency, said in its new strategic plan that “it is intended to place Brazil in the digital G20”.

The new Anatel plan sits alongside other government plans, which are being reshaped following the victory last month of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the presidential elections. Lula will take over from right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro.

Anatel – which has the role of “connecting Brazil to improve the lives of its citizens” – said it wants to focus on innovation, regulatory security, results for society and effectiveness and participatory construction.

It wants to promote accessibility and on the pace of digitisation.

Its four objectives in the plan, which covers 2023-27, are to promote the connectivity of quality communication services for all; to stimulate dynamic and sustainable markets for communication and connectivity services; to foster digital transformation in society under conditions of market balance; and to ensure performance of excellence with a focus on results for society.