Earth Wind & Power to offtake 400MW of power for Northern Europe data centres

"It is a proud moment for Earth Wind & Power given our vision to reduce environmental impact by increasing the utilisation of existing resources and our track record of securing significant renewable energy capacity around the world."

"This is a great validation for what EWP is doing and demonstrates how collaboration between innovative companies can provide solutions to the challenges the world faces,” said Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde, CEO and co-founder of Earth Wind & Power and former Norwegian Minister of national public security and Deputy Minister of petroleum and energy.

The news comes in line with growing number of businesses transitioning to net-zero while the growing demand for electricity to power digitalisation continues to accelerate.

The project will benefit from EWP’s expertise in turning excess energy, that may otherwise be wasted, into power for its edge, modular data centres and support Europe’s need for data processing-power.

Earlier this month, EWP inked an exclusive collaboration agreement with OiLSERV, one of the largest regional independent fully integrated Oilfield Services Companies in the MENA region.

Spanning Kuwait, Iraq, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, two are to develop a unique technology solution that harnesses excess energy to power “off-grid” modular, scalable data centre infrastructures to support high performance computing, as well as other data centre services.

EWPs’ modular data centre containers are powered by using excess energy from flare gas and renewable sources. Leveraging the combined Energy Transition Technology solution users can use the excess energy and to either power their own domestic cloud capacity or to simply monetise their excess gas by selling HPC data processing.