Vertiv expands Meeza’s Qatar data centres by 4.9MW

Vertiv says it has delivered three buildings for Meeza in that time, made of 100 fully equipped prefabricated modules, with the solution integrating critical power, thermal management and monitoring and control technologies.

Meeza chief commercial officer Fadi Nasser (pictured) said: “There are massive business expansions currently occurring in the Middle East, so our business model aims to provide optimum, low cost, highly efficient and sustainable solutions that are easy to scale, if and when needed.”

The company’s M-Vault data centres were built using Vertiv pre-engineered and prefabricated integrated modular solutions.

Nasser said: “We have been able to scale our business and become the preferred provider for wholesale internet services, major telecom operators, ISPs, government agencies, large enterprises and educational institutions across the region, and we are optimistic that with the launch of latest M-Vault, the pace of digital acceleration in the country will skyrocket.”

Vertiv said the new data centres “align closely with Qatar’s digital transformation agenda as it shifts to a ‘smarter’ economy and supports the Qatar National Vision 2030”.

Pierre Havenga, managing director for Vertiv in the Middle East and Africa, said: “The next few years will reshape the digital landscape in Qatar, and we could not be more excited to be part of this transformational journey with them. Our portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services, that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network, will greatly support Meeza in its mission of digitally disrupting Qatar and putting it on the global map.”