Ericsson to plough millions into UK 6G

Tens of millions of pounds will be invested by Ericsson over the next ten years in a UK-based programme that aims to boost the country’s future wireless connectivity capabilities.

6G is expected to be available in the 2030s and will build on societal, consumer and industry use-case mobile connectivity breakthroughs enabled by the high-end capabilities of 5G.

Katherine Ainley, CEO of Ericsson UK & Ireland, said: “Ericsson has been connecting the UK for more than 120 years and this new investment underlines our ongoing commitment to ensure the country remains a global leader in the technologies and industries of the future.

“Our vision for a more connected, safer and sustainable world is one that is shared by the UK government, and we look forward to working together with network operators, industries and academia to develop international standards that will move us ever closer to achieving seamless global connectivity and truly groundbreaking innovation.”

Research areas include network resilience and security, artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive networks and energy efficiency – all considered to be key building blocks of the world’s digital infrastructure for society, industries and consumers.

The programme will employ 20 dedicated researchers and support additional PhD students who will work alongside leading academics, SCPs and industry partners to lead 6G research projects that contribute to the development of global technology, network innovation and new product solutions.

“Ericsson's investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK's innovative telecoms sector. This pioneering research unit will create new jobs, support students and bring together some of our country's finest minds to shape the future of telecoms infrastructure in the UK and across the globe,” Michelle Donelan, DCMS secretary of state added.

"Our mission is to lead the world in developing next-generation network tech, and we will soon publish a strategy outlining how we harness 6G to deliver more for people and business."