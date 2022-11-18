Cologix expands self-service portal to aid cloud connectivity

The service is now available in the 11 markets where Cologix operates its 40+ digital edge and ScalelogixSM hyperscale edge data centres.

“Cologix is providing one of the most open, flexible and automated interconnection exchanges in the market today,” said Cologix’s chief revenue officer Chris Heinrich.

“Cologix Access Marketplace puts our customers in the driver’s seat. In minutes, customers can choose whom they want to connect with, when and for how long from our robust ecosystem of cloud and network providers.”

Cologix says its customers can gain complete control of their ecosystem and will benefit from on-demand connections to major cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, Google Cloud Interconnect, Oracle FastConnect and internet exchanges hosted in Cologix facilities.

The Cologix Access Marketplace is growing and already includes more than 700 networks, 350 cloud providers and 30 North American onramps that make up Cologix’s ecosystem.

Using the portal, customers can make selections via an online user interface, which lists every interconnection provider by connection type and geographic availability.