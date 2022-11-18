Infobip integrates Dialogflow via Google Cloud partnership

Using Conversations, Infobip’s cloud contact centre platform and WhatsApp for Business, the integration provides rich customer messaging aimed at improving user satisfaction and reduce demand on customer service agents.

Specifically, Google Cloud Dialogflow offers access to WhatsApp through Infobip’s cloud contact centre solution Conversations. In addition, the integration enables Dialogflow customers to globally scale their operations and customer communications, through a single platform.

“More and more customers would prefer to message a business than make a call. Businesses need to be where their customers are, which is why we’ve integrated with Google Cloud Dialogflow to offer clients access to Conversations, our cloud contact centre platform, and WhatsApp for Business," said Veselin Vukovic, VP of strategic partnerships at Infobip.

"By enabling our clients and partners to add real-time communications features to their applications without needing to build the infrastructure, we help accelerate the pace of innovation while generating truly engaging customer experiences. Google Cloud’s like-minded approach to technology and innovation makes them a perfect partner for Infobip and we hope to continue working alongside them."

The partnership leverages Infobip’s experience in creating rich messaging journeys and is part of Infobip’s strategy to build a global omnichannel communications ecosystem.

Last month, the company developed an AI-powered chatbot for Uber that enables customers to order rides via WhatsApp.

The chatbot has been built and deployed on the WhatsApp for Business platform using Infobip's chatbot building platform called Answers. As a result, the WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R) experience is now available for Uber riders across Delhi- National Capital Region in India.

Dialogflow is a conversational AI chatbot that supports rich, intuitive, natural customer conversations, powered by Google Cloud’s AI engine.