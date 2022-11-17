Mox to deploy Telescent’s automation solution to its fibre route

The new system is set to be deployed along Mox’s new fibre route connecting Hillsboro, Oregon to Seattle, Washington which runs along the Pacific Northwest corridor.

Mox’s deployment of Telescent’s G4 NTM gives the company a remote-controlled, reconfigurable fibre optic patch-panel and cross-connect platform to implement physical layer automation and diagnostics.

The deployment improves and speeds up the ability for Mox to diagnose and deliver customer service, including remote testing and provisioning, rapid fault isolation and service restoration.

“With Telescent’s patented robotic technology in place, fibre optic connections between network devices can be provisioned, tested, and delivered without requiring an individual to be dispatched - and can be completed in mere minutes,” said Allen Meeks, COO, Mox.

“We are excited to provide this network automation capability for our customers in the Pacific Northwest, as it also reduces service delivery intervals, offers real-time implementation capabilities, and is supported by sophisticated monitoring tools that allows us to locate cable faults automatically, should they arise.”

Mox’s signed agreement builds on Telescent’s recent deal signed by Quantum Loophole to deploy Telescent’s robotic interconnect system across the company’s QLoop fiber network in Frederick, Maryland.

“Our goal is to provide MoX and their customers a cutting-edge solution that changes the way network operators buy connectivity solutions," added Anthony Kewitsch, CEO of Telescent.

"Our NEBS Level 3 certified, high-port-count robotic platform ensures fibre cross connects can be remotely connected - in real-time - with diagnostic and monitoring capabilities built-in - a win-win-win for customers, MoX, and the market.”

The Telescent system is purely fibre-based, offering low loss and a latching design that matches manual patch panel performance. When an add, move or drop is requested, the Telescent robot grabs the end of the fibre and weaves it around the other fibres in the system to the requested port.

The Telescent system also meets the reliability requirements for data centres and has passed NEBS Level 3 certification as well as multiple customer trials.