Blackstone launches data centre platform in Asia

The New-York based investor has set up a data centre platform called Lumina CloudInfra on the continent which will be owned and managed by its real estate and tactical opportunities funds.

Anil Reddy, former head of Global Cloud Infrastructure at Microsoft will serve as the global CEO of the platform and is tasked with spearheading its strategy and expansion throughout Asia.

Reddy said: “I am thrilled to help lead the growth of Lumina with Blackstone, centred around people and values of customer-centricity, reliability, and innovation.

“The data centre sector is anchored by a strong demand for data creation and storage around the world, particularly in India where many of the fastest-growing companies are based.”

Sujeet Deshpande, the former Colt Data Center Services executive will join as CEO of the Indian business.

The launch of Lumina reflects Blackstone’s commitment to the data centre market and the firm says it will be exploring opportunities to expand its footprint in India and other Asian markets.

Blackstone has several current investments in digital infrastructure including QTS Realty Trust in the US, which it bought for US$10 billion in 2021.

Alongside that, it owns a number of data centres in Japan with top cloud service providers including Phoenix Towers International and Hotwire Communications.