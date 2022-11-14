Save energy while protecting data, claims Arqit Quantum

The US-funded, UK-based company is citing a study by its chief cryptographer Daniel Shiu (pictured) and two academics that claims Arqit’s technology can reduce the carbon footprints for operationally deployed cryptography.

“The academic study found that global adoption of symmetric key systems could save 58% of energy in comparison to the energy required for asymmetric encryption alternatives,” said Arqit Quantum.

“So as the migration to quantum safe encryption begins, symmetric key agreement from Arqit offers the environmentally superior alternative, as well as being the only method with independently verified security proof in the market demonstrating zero trust provable quantum safety.”

Shiu’s colleagues in the study were Basel Halak and Yildiran Yilmaz, both assistant professors at Southampton University in the UK.

Arqit founder, chairman and CEO David Williams said: “Arqit’s mission is to keep safe the data of our governments, enterprises and citizens. The Security Proof published recently demonstrates that Arqit is uniquely well positioned to do this.”

Arqit is pointing out that communications technology will contribute up to 23% of the global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030. Encryption solutions to safeguard data are also known to be computationally intensive, hence energy demanding.

The company says that this academic study “found that global adoption of symmetric key systems could save 58% of energy in comparison to the energy required for asymmetric encryption alternatives”.

It said: “Symmetric key agreement from Arqit offers the environmentally superior alternative, as well as being the only method with independently verified security proof in the market demonstrating zero trust provable quantum safety.”

Williams added: “Our customers also tell us that they care about the impact of their operations on the environment and since some of them are amongst the biggest cloud vendors, small improvements are relevant.”