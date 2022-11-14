Orange launches commercial 5G in Botswana

The 5G network will be available in greater Gaborone and Francistown from November 11 and other cities will follow in 2023.

The launch will further support innovation and digital inclusion in the country, putting it at the forefront of 5G in Africa and closely aligned with the government’s plans to leverage Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) innovation.

Jerôme Henique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa says: “The launch of 5G technology in Botswana will allow us to scale-up this technology and gain experience for other Orange countries across Africa.

“The benefits and potential impact of this are promising. It will help promote Africa’s digital inclusion, resulting in socio-economic growth and job creation.

It is also ensuring Africa’s skills development on digital management tools and is in line with the ambitions of the African Union “Digital Transformation for Africa (2022 – 2030)”. It begins here and now, in Botswana.”

This follows the launch of Botswana’s first Orange Digital Centre, which aims to help bridge the digital divide and prepare the country’s youth for employment in the digital ecosystem.

After this launch, Orange Middle East and Africa intends to maintain its efforts in getting the latest and most advanced technologies in all its MEA countries.

In other countries, regulation boards still have not officially initiated the 5G licenses attribution process, although many of them, such as in the Ivory Coast showed “clear will” to make 5G spectrum available in 2023.