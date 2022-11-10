IXAfrica invests $50m to accelerate Nairobi campus development

IXAfrica was established in Kenya in 2021 and prompted soaring demand for Kenyan internet connectivity from a young and fast-growing population.

The company soon secured a 17,300 square metre plot alongside the Mombasa Road in the capital of Nairobi.

The location will provide easy access to all existing primary internet connectivity infrastructure.

“This strategic investment will fast track the development of our cloud ready campus as the digital transformation hub of East Africa”, said Guy Willner, executive chairman of IXAfrica.

“We are delighted to have Helios join our shareholder base as a core investor.

“Helios has demonstrated a deep commitment to internet infrastructure development and this, combined with their leadership in African private equity, will ensure IXAfrica becomes a market leader in Kenya.”

Upon full build-out of the Nairobi campus, the company will deliver 20MW of hyperscale-ready capacity to the market.

The investment is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to closing conditions and Kenyan regulatory approval.