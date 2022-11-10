DE-CIX launches Richmond Internet Exchange

The formal launch was attended by Virginia state, national, and international dignitaries, including Vint Cerf, chief evangelist at Google and the secretary of administration of Virginia, Lyn McDermid

The Internet Exchange offers direct, low-latency connectivity and provides specialist interconnection services for the needs of enterprises. The interconnection services available include direct connectivity to clouds and business applications in the cloud, such as Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics, as well as closed user groups for creating bespoke environments.

“We are thrilled to bring our platform to this very important market, supporting the further digital transformation of Virginia. Not only traditional network providers, but also enterprises – in Virginia and beyond – are in search of simplified, flexible, secure, and high-performance solutions that support their connectivity needs in an agile manner, now and for the future," said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

"DE-CIX Richmond delivers robust and low-latency connectivity to clouds and other networks, serving local, national, and international network operators. DE-CIX Richmond is key to creating more distributed and diverse ecosystems on the East Coast, bringing connectivity solutions into the closest proximity of businesses and users. We are passionate about bringing data and interconnection services closer to the users, and now DE-CIX North America spans from east to west, with more on the way.”

DE-CIX Richmond is a standalone platform powered by Nokia, with direct access available from EdgeConneX, QTS Richmond, and Pixel Factory data centres.

In addition, DE-CIX Richmond offers connectivity between Richmond and the operator’s other North American Internet Exchange's in New York, Dallas, Phoenix, and Chicago. Customers connected to the DE-CIX North America interconnection ecosystem are also able to connect to DE-CIX’s IXs across the Atlantic.

Earlier this month, DE-CIX and GetaFIX, the Philippines’ largest neutral IX, partnered on connecting the Philippines to DE-CIX’s Southeast Asian distributed interconnection ecosystem.