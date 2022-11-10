Vodafone joins IBM’s Quantum Network

The announcement was made at the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 and will give Vodafone cloud access to IBM’s advanced quantum computing systems, as well as IBM’s quantum expertise.

Vodafone will help to validate and progress potential quantum use cases in telecoms. The company will also advance its employees’ skills in quantum technology through iterative prototyping led by IBM.

The company adds that it will look to actively recruit quantum computing experts to build a dedicated capability within its ranks.

"Partnering with IBM provides us with access to quantum technology which has the potential to provide incredible network optimisation,” Luke Ibbetson, head of group R&D at Vodafone Group.

“It's the sort of innovation that existing computers will never achieve alone, allowing us to save energy, reduce costs and give customer great connectivity in more places.”

"Investing in quantum-safe cryptography, now, also gives us the peace of mind that our infrastructure and customer data will also always be secure as we explore the benefits of quantum computing."

IBM and Vodafone were initial members of the recently announced GSMA Post-Quantum Network Taskforce, who aim to help define policy, regulation and operator business processes for the enhanced protection of telecommunications in a future of advanced quantum computing.

Vodafone joins more than 200 members of the IBM Quantum Network which includes Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, academic institutions and research labs to advance quantum computing.