Teraco breaks ground on Johannesburg data centre

The facility, known as JB5 is scheduled for completion in 2024 and will incorporate the latest environmentally sustainable cooling and water managed designs, the company says.

Jan Hnizdo, CEO of Teraco said: “South Africa is a springboard for cloud provision into Africa and, as a result, has become the technology and data centre hub for sub-Saharan Africa.

“Massive global investments into undersea cables, like Equiano and 2Africa, further strengthen this position. This will enable global cloud providers to service not only the South African market but also the rest of the sub-Saharan African region.”

The JB5 facility is Teraco’s eighth data centre development located in the heart of Ekurhuleni’s Aerotropolic.

Hnizdo adds that the expansion aims to support sub-Saharan enterprises by advancing their digital transformation strategies and enabling global cloud providers to expand their footprints.

JB5 has been designed to put sustainability at the forefront and will incorporate several cooling designs and a closed-loop chilled water system.