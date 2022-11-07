Deutsche Telekom invests $25m in Teridion

The operator has been working with Teridion since the beginning of the year and will join existing investors such as Singtel’s Innov8, Jerusalem Venture Partners and Magma Venture Partners.

"Our investment in Teridion is an important step in two respects: investing in this start-up is economically attractive. We believe Teridion will become a leader in cloud-based connectivity,” says Srini Gopalan, Deutsche Telekom board member for Germany.

“In addition, with Teridion's product portfolio, we offer our customers the best connectivity currently available via the cloud.

Teridion offers Deutsche Telekom and its business a “unique, virtual connectivity solution”.

Through the Teridion Liquid Network, businesses can build and leverage cloud-hosted connectivity according to their needs and can connect their sites to cloud centres and applications from anywhere.

Teridion works with 25 different cloud providers and spreads its network across 500 points of presence worldwide.

As part of the investment, Matthias Budde, senior vice president of group strategy and transformation at Deutsche Telekom will be appointed to Teridion's Board of Directors.