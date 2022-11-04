Arelion adds new Northeastern transmission route in the US

Leveraging backhaul to the Amitié subsea cable system, Arelion positions Boston as a DWDM service market and gives customers diversified connectivity options and terabit scale capability across multiple cables.

Arelion’s project aims to meet the demands for connectivity that avoids dense metropolitan centres, which is keys for financial services companies and customers in other sectors who can now access 400GE wavelength services and access to Arelion’s ecosystem of content, security and cloud providers.

“Our new high-capacity DWDM transmission route will provide the diverse, trans-Atlantic connectivity into Europe that is needed by the financial services sectors and other companies densely concentrated in the Northeastern US,” said Art Kazmierczak, director of business and network development, Arelion.

“Through this organic network expansion, Arelion further establishes itself as one of the few operators to own end-to-end network solutions and customer experiences in both the US and Europe. This new route furthers our vision of diverse, high-capacity global connectivity that boosts business growth in markets that rely on uninterrupted, long-haul transport of high traffic volumes.”

Specifically, the new route will offer connectivity in the US to Arelion’s 150+ points of presence and EU terrestrial extensions to customer end points. The Amitié cable system is expected to go live in Q2 2023 and boasts a capacity of over 320Tbps, connecting Boston in the US to Slough,UK and Bordeaux, France in Europe.

In addition, the new transmission route will offer metro connectivity in Boston that includes CoreSite at 70 Innerbelt and the Markley Bldg at 1 Summer Street. It will also feature direct northern routing via New Hampshire and Vermont from Boston to Albany, and connects southward via Orangeburg, New York onto Secaucus, completely bypassing Manhattan.

The route will also feature multiple additional Metro locations accessible via metro network extensions in New Jersey, and an open optical line system supporting C+L Band and multi-vendor 400G wave capability including Bright 400G-ZR+ disaggregated optics.