RETN unveils new long-haul DWDM route in Latvia

The Lithuanian capital of Vilnius is RETN’s latest office location in the Baltics & Nordics and follows the recent opening of an office in Finland at the end of 2021.

This latest addition brings RETN's total number of offices to five across the Baltics and Scandinavia, with further locations in Latvia, Estonia, and Sweden.

“The new entity allows us to be even closer to our Lithuanian customers," said Maxim Lukoshius, Regional Director Baltics & Nordics at RETN.

"The opening marks a natural step in our long-term network expansion plan in the region, with the goal to further diversify interconnections between the Baltic and Nordic region and Asia.”

The new dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) Riga – Daugavpils route spans 243.2km in length enabling one of the shortest routes to connect Riga and Vilnius, with a round-trip time of 4.3 milliseconds.

By adding a fourth diverse route into Riga, RETN improves network redundancy both in the region and the Latvian capital.

“RETN’s latest addition to its backbone network in Latvia allows us to achieve full redundancy between Riga and Vilnius, to reduce single point of failures thanks to 100% diverse fiber routes and to provide a wider choice of capacity services in the Nordic & Baltic region.”

The Riga - Daugavpils route is the second new long-haul backbone in the region deployed by RETN this year. In August, the company launched its first cross-border route between Sweden and Latvia, Stockholm – Gotland – Riga, with a guaranteed round-trip time of just 6.07 milliseconds for Riga – Stockholm. RETN’s third newest long-haul route, Rezekne – Daugavpils – Vilnius, was launched in late 2021.

Last month, RETN expanded its backbone network with a new long-haul DWDM route, connecting Budapest, Belgrade and Sofia.