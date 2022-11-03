MTN Group and Microsoft form alliance on cloud transformation

The agreement will see Microsoft support MTN in the transformation and upgrade of its communications and technology infrastructure.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Microsoft – a company with the strength and scale to complement MTN’s capabilities and to support our Ambition 2025 strategy,” said Chika Ekeji, group chief strategy and transformation officer at MTN Group.

“Together we will use the power of technology and connectivity to innovate and accelerate the digitalisation and development of the continent.”

At the same, the two will develop joint go-to-market plans across the major markets where MTN operates in support of African enterprise customers. Microsoft will invest in upskilling MTN Group resources to sell Microsoft’s products and cloud services in Africa.

“Our valuable, longstanding partnership with MTN will play a pivotal role in Africa’s digital transformation, and we are proud to continue building on that decade-long collaboration with our newest venture," said Samer Abu-Ltaif, corporate vice-president and president of Microsoft Middle East and Africa.

"We recognise the potential that Africa holds to stand among the leaders of the digital world, and we are committed to maximising our partnerships to deliver infrastructure that accelerates this transformation and enables a connected, digital-first continent."

Under the scope of the partnership, both parties will participate in ongoing knowledge-sharing, innovation and growth opportunities in areas such as digital education, micro-SME digitisation, fintech and gaming.

Lastly the two will also execute a carrier agreement which will position MTN as a major provider of terrestrial connectivity to support Microsoft’s Africa-based expansion plans.

“Our partnership with MTN will empower and enable the future growth of Africa through the joint development of innovative solutions; a dedicated focus on digital skilling and education; robust go-to-market strategy transformation; and the advancement of SMMEs and industries to compete on the global digital stage,” added Abu-Ltaif.