Elea Digital to develop one of Brazil’s largest data centres

The deal was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense.

The project is located in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul and is the seventh data centre that Elea owns in the country.

The data centre provider adds that it has plans to contribute to solving the lack of digital infrastructure in the area.

Alessandro Lombardi, chairman of Elea Digital says the deal will maintain a long-term relationship with TIM, while strengthening the sector as a whole.

“Today, the data centre has a space of 4,000 m², with 1.2 MW of installed power + 5 MW of expansion potential, in addition to being a potential landing point for submarine cables, capable of connecting Brazil to the United States, Uruguay and Argentina.

“We are working to expand and bring a quality digital infrastructure to connect companies in the South region”, Lombardi added.

Through its latest deal with TIM, Elea will maintain a long-term colocation contract with the newly established venture.

Elea adds that it plans to develop and expand the asset which is currently four thousand square miles with 5MVA of power.