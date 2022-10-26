GCX returns with global platform project

3i Infrastructure completed its US$512 million acquisition of the formerly insolvent carrier Global Cloud Exchange (GCX) in September. 3i Infrastructure, which is part of the British private equity company 3i Group, and has a market cap of slightly over £3 billion on the London Stock Exchange, announced its intention to buy GCX in November 2021.

The price 3i paid did not change from its announcement, but it said acquisition debt raised in March reduced its actual spend to $377 million.

Carl Grivner has been GCX’s chief executive since July 2020, during which time he helped the carrier find a new owner. Now the company is out of danger, thanks to 3i’s investment, he is looking to the future. “3i wants to build a global platform,” Grivner says. “GCX’s subsea network is a key piece of the infrastructure that allows data to flow.”

Grivner says that GCX also intends to build a managed data platform for enterprise customers and confirms he has dropped plans by GCX’s old management, India’s Reliance Communi-cations, to build a new cable between China and Europe. In 2017, GCX’s then-CEO Bill Barney told Capacity that the carrier was to build a 16,000km cable named “Eagle” between China, India, the Middle East and Europe, that would be operational by 2020. But in mid-2021, Grivner said Eagle was dead, and now he confirms this. “I definitely inherited the plans, and I disinherited them quickly. Building independent capacity doesn’t make a hell of a lot of sense,” he says.

Replacing the Eagle

Grivner says his vision for the revived GCX is to build with partners.

“There’s already sufficient capacity being built,” he says, explaining that it is better for GCX to use those resources than “spending $500 million” in building its own cable.

Some of the roles Eagle was to fulfil will be taken over by the Europe Middle-East India Connect 1 (EMIC-1), which was announced by Digital 9 Infrastructure last year and will be managed by Digital 9’s subsea operation, Aqua Comms. GCX will focus on many of EMIC-1’s routes, Grivner says. “You’ve got to follow the data centres. Where are the data centres being built?”

He answers his own question: “India, east and west. And Singapore has become one of the larger players. Australia is also going to be larger, and certainly Japan, Korea,” adding that the United States and Canada will continue to be important.

GCX will now be based in London, says Grivner. He lived in London while CEO of Colt Technology Services, before returning to his homeland in the United States to work on GCX, which he formally joined two months later.

Grivner has inherited a company with a complex history. GCX’s oldest infrastructure dates back to 1997, when Nynex (which is now Verizon) built FLAG Europe-Asia (“FLAG” being an abbreviation for “fibre optic link around the globe”) between the UK, China and Japan. That cable was followed by Flag Atlantic-1 in 2001, running from France and the UK to North America. GCX also finished Falcon in 2006. Something of a predecessor of the aborted Eagle, this is a 10,000km cable built in 2006, running between Egypt and India via the Gulf.

When it confirmed the GCX acquisition was completed, 3i Infrastructure said GCX has 66,000km of subsea cables linking 46 countries between North America to Asia, “with a particularly strong position on the Europe-Asia and intra-Asia routes”.

New life for old fibre

Grivner says this older infrastructure still has potential and can survive “beyond what it was designed for”, and will retain “an economic life easily running five to seven years from now”. GCX will now concentrate on building new infrastructure with as-yet unnamed partners.

“I can’t tell you who they are,” he told me. But GCX expects this information will emerge “by the end of this year or early next year”.

3i Infrastructure, which is registered in Jersey but is based 300 metres from Buckingham Palace, has said it is “partnering with GCX’s management team to invest in a leading platform for the sector, with the goal to increase the utilised capacity on GCX’s existing routes as well as to add new routes, services and customers”.

The investment firm said that “global data traffic demand growth continues to exceed 25% per annum. At the same time, increasing demand for digital transform-ation is driving demand for global managed network services, with growth estimates approaching 10% per year”.

GCX’s new owners said the “acquisition of GCX will enable additional strategic investment in systems and services to create future value for customers”.

Even before the deal was finished, 3i Infrastructure listed GCX i n its portfolio, saying the firm represented 9% of its investments. 3i’s other investments include a number of energy companies in areas such as offshore wind and electricity from waste, but few in digital infrastructure.

One is DNS:NET, a fibre-to-the-cabinet and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Berlin, and another is Tampnet, the Norwegian operator of networks for oil and gas firms in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

Shared vision

Grivner says he is “very excited to be working with the team” at 3i Infrastructure. “My new bosses are excited about this space. We share a vision of growing something on a global scale. They want to work with us on the vision.”

GCX and 3i “have looked at a couple of things” that they could do together, he says. Grivner refuses to give even a hint of a detail, except that 3i wants “to use the experience of the entire management team” at GCX, including their software experience.

“This is showing signs of a strong partnership,” says Grivner. “There’s a lot of knowledge in [GCX].”

Grivner says 3i’s people behind GCX’s acquisition were Scott Moseley, managing partner and co-head of European infrastructure, and Tim Short, an expert on the origination, execution and debt financing of infrastructure investments.

GCX and 3i first encountered each other “last year when we were both looking at similar investments”, Grivner says, refusing to identify these potential targets for investments. “Then [3i] started discussions about working with us, as one of the few independent platforms in the world, and certainly the largest. The attraction was in looking for something to build. There was a shared vision.”

Sibling rivalry

Meanwhile, GCX’s former owner, Reliance Communications, has almost entirely faded from the scene.

Once, Reliance Communications (RCom) was one of India’s big mobile operators. Its downfall began when Reliance Industries launched Reliance Jio, a super-efficient 4G-only network.

RCom and Reliance Industries are not related, except that each was run by a son of the late Dhirubhai Ambani.

Ambani founded Reliance Industries in the 1960s and built the polyester company into a multinational conglomerate. When he died in 2002, Reliance Industries was split between his sons, Mukesh and Anil Ambani.

This triggered one of the most destructive examples of sibling rivalry in business history. It climaxed with RCom’s bankruptcy.

In May 2018, RCom found itself in India’s bankruptcy courts, and was declared insolvent in February 2019. At the time, Bill Barney was CEO of RCom and GCX.

He stepped down from RCom in August 2019. He then left GCX in March 2020, and Grivner, who was already a board member of GCX at the time, having left Colt, stepped into Barney’s role.

Oddly enough, this was not the first time Grivner had done this, as he replaced Barney as CEO of Hong Kong-based Pacnet in 2012.

After leaving Pacnet, Barney went on to set up Turbidite, an edge data centre platform for the Asia-Pacific market, backed by New World Development, a Chinese property investor.

RCom has remained non-operational, stuck in bankruptcy for three years now, waiting for India’s courts to approve its insolvency professionals’ resolution plans. Meanwhile, while under Grivner, GCX took advantage of US laws and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Now, in September 2022, it has re-emerged with new, fresh owners and a dynamic plan for its future.