Smart Factory Kunshan and Tencent Cloud ink IIoT and cloud MoU

Through the MoU, Tencent Cloud joins the Smart Factory Kunshan's partner program and becomes an active member of the IIoT Hub community.

At the same time, Tencent Cloud gains access to a platform for various real-life demonstrations of its IIoT solutions on the manufacturing shopfloor aimed at Chinese and German small to medium enterprises (SMEs). Both parties also aim to co-host IIoT events in Smart Factory Lab and real-life demonstrations on the manufacturing shopfloor of Tencent Cloud’s IIoT solutions.

“We are very proud to have yet another global technology company to join us as a strategic partner,” said Bernd Reitmeier, founder of Startup Factory and co-founder of Smart Factory Kunshan.

SMEs in particular, such as the German companies that have invested in the Startup Factory incubator near Shanghai, will require a strong partner like Tencent Cloud for this transformational step – not only in terms of cloud-based data storage, but also for the development of data-driven service and maintenance models for their clients in China.

Tencent Cloud has global data centre infrastructure of 70 availability zones across 26 geographical regions, using such technology as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security.

Startup Factory is the largest incubator for small and mid-sized European enterprises that are looking for assembly or production facilities, a repair workshop or a “job shop” in China to expand their business.

Smart Factory Kunshan IIoT Hub, along with its partner network is an open ecosystem for Industrial IoT technologies especially for medium-sized manufacturing companies and a lighthouse project of bilateral cooperation on intelligent manufacturing between China and Germany.