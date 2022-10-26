Telin and Vodafone ink MoU on subsea cable connectivity

The MoU was signed during the Capacity Europe 2022 last week by Kharisma, chief commercial officer at Telin and Greg Mook, head of risk, regulation, & compliance at Vodafone, the details of the MoU have not been disclose.

"This MoU lays the foundation for fruitful future collaboration with Telin, as well further enhancing our cutting-edge international infrastructure," said Diego Massidda, chief executive officer of partner markets & carrier services at Vodafone.

"Telin has a track record of supporting some of the largest players and is continually growing its ecosystem. We look forward to offering reliable global connectivity together for mutual growth.”

The signing ceremony that was held during the Capacity Europe conference was also attended by Budi Satria Dharma Purba, chief executive officer at Telin as well as Diego Massidda.

SEA-ME-WE 6 (South East Asia-Middle East-West Europe 6) is a 19,200km subsea cable system between Singapore and Marseille in France, crossing Egypt through terrestrial cables. The cable system is due to become ready for service in Q1 of 2025.

While the AMITIE cable system is a 6600km trans-Atlantic subsea cable connecting Massachusetts in the US, Le Porge in France, and Bude in the UK.

“Telin continues to expand our infrastructure and scale our capabilities across the Atlantic and the wider region," said Budi Satria Dharma Purba, chief executive officer at Telin.

"We are confident that our strategic partnership with Vodafone will help achieve our goals. Furthermore, this collaboration will increase the scale and reach of our networks. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Vodafone to provide customers with the best experience.”