Orange reports revenue growth in Q3

In Europe the operator reported 3.2% growth and in Africa and the Middle East, 4.2%. The revenue rise was due in particular to higher equipment sales and the reduced impact from falling rates for call terminations.

Its enterprise IT and integration services business accelerated by 6.8% in the quarter and offset the decline in legacy activities, resulting in stable revenues.

Christel Heydemann, chief executive officer of Orange said: “In an inflation-dominated macroeconomic environment, Orange has again delivered resilient results and demonstrated the complementary nature of its different markets.

The CEO commended the “excellent performance” in France and the continued increase in customer satisfaction.

“The Group’s third quarter revenues grew by 1% largely thanks to the contribution of its European countries and Africa,” she added.

“EBITDAaL also grew slightly rising 0.2% thanks in particular to Scale Up, our program of net savings on indirect costs, which continues to deliver to plan.”

Orange added that it expects EBITDAaL to continue its growth in Q4 thanks to “the reversal of underlying effects”.