Vodafone Oman enhances Netcracker partnership with added capabilities

These enhanced capabilities form part of the latest expansion to their partnership and will enable Vodafone Oman to grow its business and n improved customer experience.

“After a successful partnership with Netcracker to support the launch of our mobile business less than a year ago, we are taking the next step to leverage critical data and bring in DevOps and managed services processes to further improve our business and operations,” said Stelios Savvides, technology director at Vodafone in Oman.

“By using these functions alongside a robust integration layer, we are confident that we will achieve increased revenue, lower OpEx and improve our engagement with our customers.”

Vodafone entered the Omani market in December 2021 as the third mobile operator, using Netcracker Advanced Analytics for end-to-end visibility across its footprint as well as improved system availability and resilience.

Netcracker DevOps Enablement is comprised of a number of components to help Vodafone improve its DevOps processes as part of its operational transformation.

“By extending our relationship with these new projects, Vodafone in Oman is placing a high level of trust in Netcracker, which is an honour for us,” said Benedetto Spaziani, general manager at Netcracker.

“Our cutting-edge work with data and analytics, along with DevOps tools, processes and managed services best practices, will give Vodafone the advantage in the market and with current and future customers.”

Additionally, Vodafone Oman will use Netcracker Support & Managed Services to optimise business performance and extend coverage for Netcracker’s products and surrounding third-party systems.

Overall, these projects are brought together with a new integration layer that will improve customer management, including functions such as service onboarding.