Wavecrest Networks bolsters international voice services with Odine

The cloud transformation will enable Wavecrest to meet growing and everchanging market demands, virtualise their core network and launch converged services.

"Wavecrest have had a long standing and strong relationship with Odine and we are excited to be working even more closely together as part of our extensive program of change," said Tim French, CTO at Wavecrest.

"There are few organisations with the breadth of experience and expertise that can help us realise our vision and we have selected Odine on the basis of their outstanding commitment to deliver us a market leading platform"

Specifically, Wavecrest will leverage Odine's Nebula Managed Service Solution to optimise its network, providing much-needed dynamism, greater control, and an global end-to-end management application.

In addition, the solution will deliver high performance, real-time dynamic visibility, and optimisation, along with comprehensive monitoring & alerting and provide enhanced services to Wavecrest's rapidly growing customer base.

"We are pleased to have been selected by Wavecrest as they drive business growth and consolidate service and management to enhance services to customers," added Nick Cowley, global sales director at Odine

"Meeting the ever-evolving needs of international voice is a challenge for all operators and we at Odine pride ourselves on empowering operators to thrive and grow."

In related news, July saw Odine partner ORISEN, an SMS platform provider, on SMS and voice services. Specifically, Odine will integrate HORISEN’s solutions for billing, invoicing and reporting capabilities into its network.