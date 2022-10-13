RETN doubles the number of PoPs across Italy

The new PoPs in Padua, Milan and Rome, extends its network to the Italian capital, whilst further bolstering its presence in the north of the country. Italy is key to RETN’s network expansion plan to connect Europe and Asia, serving as a gateway to the Mediterranean region.

“With Italy being one of our focus markets in Europe, we are particularly excited to announce our latest local network extension," said Alberto Naso, RETN’s key account manager for Italy, Spain, France and Portugal.

"We will continue to grow our network across the country to provide our customers with the most reliable IP transit and capacity services.”

This increase in PoPs gives domestic service providers access to international internet exchange points, enabling them to reduce latency and improve round-trip time.

For its presence in Rome, RETN has partnered with Namex, an internet exchange hub in Central and Southern Italy.

"We welcome RETN increasing its presence and investing in Italy," said Maurizio Goretti, CEO of Namex.

"It's important to see large international service providers enrich connectivity in Italy. This is just the start of a fruitful cooperation, more to come"

The full list of RETN’s new PoPs is Rome in the Namex data centre, Padua in the VSIX Data Centre, and Milan in Data4 data centre.

In related news, last month RETN launched its new dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) route in the Nordic & Baltic regions.

The Riga (Latvia) to Gotland (Sweden) to Stockholm (Sweden) route is approximately 30 kilometres shorter than other comparable routes, delivering a service level agreement and an round-trip time of only 6.07ms for Riga – Stockholm.