GRC expands global team with two appointments

Miller has been leading technology-focused sales and business development teams for more than 30 years and boasts accomplishments for growing revenue and increasing market share across the public sector and healthcare markets.

GRC says he has a strong record of success leading public sector sales for HP and Compaq. In his new role, Miller will be responsible for penetrating state, local and federal governments as they look for new solutions to increase data centre efficiency while managing changing workloads for IT.

Edmondson brings almost three decades’ worth of IT experience, focusing on channel marketing, vendor engagement and management.

He served as sales director for Technimove and commercial director and enterprise account director for Cinos Ltd.

Edmondson’s experience working with European organisations makes him well suited to the role with GRC, the company said in a release.

His duties will include working with GRC’s partners throughout EMEA, and helping end-suers to implement solutions that will include working with GRC’s partners through EMEA.

“As GRC’s expanding collaboration with Dell and Intel continues to accelerate, it’s important that GRC is equipped to meet the demand of liquid immersion cooling throughout all key vertical markets,” said Jim Weynand, CRO at GRC.

“We’re excited to add both Mark and Paul to GRC’s expanding team. Both are passionate about GRC’s technology and helping to provide solutions that increase customers’ data centre efficiency. I am confident that they will increase GRC’s reach in Europe and the public sector.”