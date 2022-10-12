Flexential launches Interconnection Mesh to simplify customer connectivity

Customers can also use the Flexential Xperience Platform for full visibility of all their multi-site connections across their entire colocation deployment.

The offering delivers an advanced data centre to data centre connectivity solution that allows for a multi-site, any to any connection with seamless provisioning allowing for easy expansions, reduced circuit counts and a standardised building block to expand on the FlexAnywhere Platform.

"Our enterprise customers overwhelmingly desire, and need, improved application and connectivity performance in order to be agile and foster business growth," said Ryan Mallory, chief operating officer at Flexential.

"Interconnection Mesh supports Flexential's ongoing commitment to bring industry-leading connectivity solutions to our expanding customer base, meeting them where they need connections, and reducing the unnecessary complexity and friction of the process. We are excited to launch Interconnection Mesh and look forward to continued growth alongside our customers."

Using Interconnection Mesh offers enables customers to tailor data centre site bandwidth to best suit their applications and needs in the most efficient way possible.

To enable the new streamlined provisioning solution for multi-site, any to any connectivity, Flexential leverages the Cisco NCS 5500 router for its 100 GbE and 400 GbE port density and ability to handle large scale traffic and provide operational simplicity and efficient scaling.

"As companies work to deliver optimized experiences for a new generation of applications, data centre network connectivity and performance, scalability and security are top priorities," said Kevin Wollenweber, vice president and general manager of mass-scale infrastructure group, routing and automation at Cisco.

"Flexential's Interconnection Mesh solution powered by Cisco networking technology will help customers simplify and accelerate the provisioning of data centre connectivity for distributed enterprises and ensure delivery of superior application experiences."

The news comes as Flexential ramps up its national platform expansion initiative and is on track to exceed its 2022 goal to add 33MW of new, sustainable data centre development projects and offer customers access to more than 220MW and 3 million square feet of capacity, across 19 markets, by the end of 2022.