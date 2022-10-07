Arelion deploys 40Gbps Ethernet across its network

The new MEF 3.0 certified offering delivers 40Gbps Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) bandwidth across its AS1299 global fibre backbone network. EVPL also gives customers the flexibility and reliability of Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) through private Ethernet network connections.

“At Arelion we are constantly looking at how we can innovate our network technology and push through the boundaries of what customers can expect from carrier services," said Bernd Hoogkamp, head of product management at Arelion.

"The availability of 40Gbps Ethernet services across our network keeps us ahead of the needs of our customers and sets a new standard in the industry for bandwidth, simplicity and cost-effectiveness, building on decades of innovation, such as our 400G ZR trials in 2021.”

The announcement means that 20, 30, and 40Gbps Layer 2 point-to-point Ethernet EVPL services can provisioned on Arelion’s network within weeks, subject to surveys.

Leveraging Arelion’s network “build for capacity” approach and 100GE interfaces available customers can combine services, including IP transit, cloud connect, dedicated internet access and internet exchange connect, on a single port with Arelion’s multiple services on one port (MSOP) technology, creating operational and cost efficiencies.

The 40Gbps services form part of Arelion’s long-term network investment plans to ensure customers have access to the network services and bandwidth needed to meet the growing demands and support their global teams.

The new 40Gbps services are terminated on 100GE Network Interfaces to remove the potential for bottlenecks and support future bandwidth needs.

Last month Arelion confirmed that is to offer connectivity to Oracle Cloud Querétaro region via OCI FastConnect in Mexico.

The news builds on the fact that Arelion is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) as well as the long-standing relationship between two, with Arelion providing high bandwidth connectivity services to OCI internationally.