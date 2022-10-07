Africell hires Airtel exec to focus on Angola and DRC

Efeurhobo (pictured) joins Africell from Airtel Nigeria, where he was chief commercial officer, involved in marketing, sales and distribution, customer experience, brand and communications, regional operations, home broadband and retail.

Ziad Dalloul, chairman and CEO of Africell Group, said: “Godfrey joins Africell at a pivotal time. Our portfolio includes two markets with astonishing potential for growth: Angola and DRC.”

Africell said that Angola is “one of the most economically developed countries in Africa”, but its “telecoms sector has nevertheless suffered from decades of under-investment”.

Africell has won more than 5 million customers since April 2022, said the company, and it is looking for more.

Dalloul said: Achieving this demands a smart commercial strategy. Godfrey comes to Africell with over 20 years of executive experience at heavyweight African operators, yet he also has an entrepreneurial mindset. The combination of expert knowledge and a creative vision makes him the perfect fit for this role.”

Africell is undertaking a major network expansion in DRC, with several new cities and provinces coming online in the past year.

Efeurhobo said: “A chief commercial officer must understand the dynamics of the market. What makes people, businesses and communities tick and where does mobile technology fit in?”

Efeurhobo will be based in Africell’s head office in London. He is a qualified barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.