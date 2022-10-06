Colt rolls out 4G/5G wireless access service in Japan

The new service deployment means that Colt customers will benefit from optimised Internet connectivity and cloud use leveraging 4G/5G. Specifically, Colt will offer a 'one-stop-shop' redundant solution combined with wired connectivity.

This 4G/5G Wireless Access service will be available in Asia and Europe as of the 30th November, followed by parts of North America and the Middle East. In Japan, the service will be offered by Colt directly and from the provider’s major sales partners.

“We are proud that we can now provide 4G/5G wireless services and IP Access wired services simultaneously, as a one-stop solution, at times when local 5G and 5G WAN corporate introductions are becoming more popular in Japan," said Masato Hoshino, president of Colt Technology Services and Head of Asia.

"We are truly global and will offer the same service in 90 countries around the world, and we look forward to serving a wide variety of industries in Japan and the rest of Asia, as we support them in their digital transformations.”

Colt’s 4G/5G Wireless Access service offers limited and unlimited data plans with fixed billing and guaranteed bandwidth up to 100Mbps in Japan. The service also provides carrier redundancy, using multiple SIMs and automatically switching to a backup mobile network operator when required. This in turn delivers 24/7 fault tolerance and monitoring alongside set service level agreements.

The service can be used as a primary line for cloud connectivity or SD-WAN services, or as a backup connection for SD-WAN. The guaranteed bandwidth ensures a reliable connection even when switching to a backup line, making this service suitable for situations where stable communications are needed within a corporate network.

Colt will deliver these services mainly to corporations across manufacturing, service, and retail industries that are adopting cloud computing and SD-WAN.