Eric Clark moves from NTT Data Services to lead NTT Ltd in Americas

Clark (pictured) will take over the role on 1 October, reporting to Abhijit Dubey, global CEO of NTT Ltd.

Dubey said: “Eric’s extensive global experience will be invaluable. Having lived and run businesses out of Singapore, London and the US, he is well-positioned to lead our NTT Americas business and our customers in this fast-moving industry.”

Clark has been with the NTT group for more than four years, having joined NTT Data Services in early 2018 as chief digital and strategy officer, a role he kept until this latest appointment. He is based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas.

Clark said: “I look forward to working with Abhijit, our customers, partners and such a talented group of professionals to lead this next chapter for NTT in the Americas. Together, we have great opportunities ahead to deliver innovations to help our customers advance the transformation of their businesses and leverage technology for good.”

Dubey added: “Eric is a seasoned leader with vast experience in technology services and software. His deep industry knowledge and track record of driving growth and innovation into the marketplace will bring immediate value to our business and customers.”

NTT Ltd has revenues of over US$10 billion, and operates in more than 200 countries and regions. It is wholly owned by Japanese carrier Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.