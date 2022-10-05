BT partners Cisco for circular economy recycling programme

The news forms part of BT Group’s Manifesto pledge to move to circular products, networks and operations by 2030, and then extend this across its supply chain by 2040.

As part of the programme, BT environmental specialists will work with customers to better understand and map the role of sustainability in a digital market. Specifically, replaced or decommissioned electronic equipment from a customer’s network will be shipped back to Cisco to be re-used or recycled through its takeback and reuse programme. Up to 99.9% of what is returned will be re-used or recycled.

“E-waste is a growing concern and according to WEF now the fastest-growing waste stream in the world. Our customers and partners have made commitments to report on and improve performance in this critical area,” said Hriday Ravindranath, chief product & digital officer at BT’s Global unit.

“Creating a more sustainable, circular economy, where we prioritise dematerialisation and avoid equipment going to landfill, is vital. It builds on our leadership in sustainability and will help deliver on our BT Group Manifesto commitments and ambition to connect for good.”

Geographically, BT has Cisco-certified environmental specialists in the UK, US, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland and Singapore to manage the process. There are plans for further countries to be added by end of the year.

The programme adds to BT’s existing take-back and reuse services for smartphones which provides an easy way to upgrade, securely dispose and recycle the devices using a single, complete solution that handles everything.