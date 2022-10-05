Mangata Networks picks Honeywell for satellite control systems

Mangata's new highly elliptical orbit (HEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations deliver communications and weather monitoring in areas with low internet connectivity.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Honeywell as it will design, develop and deliver the avionics for Mangata's constellation satellites," said Andreas Doulaveris, vice president of space systems at Mangata Networks.

"Honeywell is first-in-class, and we are looking forward to continuing our relationship as together we bring Mangata Networks' vision to fruition."

Honeywell's space IACS platform provides the precision and reliability required for seamless and continuous connectivity for users of Mangata's network of telecoms satellites.

This combined with other core elements of Mangata's network architecture, aims to enable secure and high-speed internet connectivity for businesses and individuals in remote areas.

"The traditional geostationary equatorial orbit (GEO) constellations already provide broadband and other connectivity solutions for consumers and commercial applications, but the existing technology has become too slow by today's standards," said Ricky Freeman, president of defense and space at Honeywell Aerospace.

"As a result, global telecommunications companies are modernising their networks and have started to look to HEO and MEO to provide higher data rates while lowering latency. Honeywell has extensive experience and a strong pedigree in navigation, data handling and momentum control products. Each of these is well suited to support these HEO and MEO satellite constellations, and our IACS platform will provide Mangata Networks with the precision and reliability it needs to operate its network of telecommunications satellites."

IACS is a control and steering solution for satellites that ensures the proper altitude and position of space vehicles, crucial for effective signal communication and solar power generation.

