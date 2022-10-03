STL unveils India's first multicore fibre and cable, Multiverse

This industry first according to the company is set to 'change the optical connectivity landscape of India'. The technology was developed at STL's centre of excellence in Maharashtra, India led by interdisciplinary research and development experts.

STL's Multiverse uses Space Division Multiplexing (SDM) to achieve 4x more transmission capacity per fibre, within the same diameter.

"I am excited to see this optical fibre innovation from a homegrown company. STL's Multiverse fibre and cable will enable 4x capacity and play a vital role in 5G scale-up. I wish STL all the very best for their efforts towards supporting network build outs," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel.

STL Multiverse offers features that supports connectivity innovation for network builders, this includes high capacity per 5G cell site. Through such it is now possible to connect multiple radio heads through a single multicore fibre and reduce the fibre footprint for 5G networks.

It also enables quad-core fibre connectivity in data centres. Traditionally most advanced fibre cables have approximately 7000 cores. STL Multiverse takes this number up to roughly 28000 cores, creating connectivity for warehouse-scale computing.

Other features include quantum communication feasibility. Multicore fibre creates exciting possibilities in the area of quantum communication which is expected to support the co-existence of quantum and telecoms channels.

Lastly, STL Multiverse supports the reduction of carbon footprint by reducing the cable surface area by close to 75% and plastic in the ground by approximately 10%.

"We have been doing deep research on optical fibre for over 15 years. In the last three years, we have been able to excel in multicore technology and indigenously developed this product," added, Dr Badri Gomatam, CTO at STL.

"We are proud to be the first in India to launch this. STL's Multiverse will revolutionise 5G and data centre connectivity, actualise quantum computing at scale and make the internet greener."