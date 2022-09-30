Tata Communications launches private 5G centre in India

Tata says the new CoE is an “agile and secure” facility to test and trial industry use cases. It adds to the two CoEs that Tata has in Delhi and Mumbai.

The company has already developed use cases across automotive, metals and mining, airports and seaports, manufacturing, logistics and healthcare sectors.

Mysore Madhusudhan, executive vice president of collaboration and connected solutions at Tata Communications said: "5G has the transformative power to be a game changer for all. We are encouraged and excited about leveraging this technology to enable the future of enterprises and economies.

“Early test results in our Global Centre of Excellence have proved to be very positive providing an evolutionary path towards Industry 4.0 scenarios to varied industries. We believe this Centre is well poised to empower enterprises for a hyperconnected tomorrow."

With trials already underway, Tata says it will be able to demonstrate private 5G use cases such as automated quality inspection of equipment using video and image analytics, inventory management and asset tracking.

The company adds that it is following robust measures including interoperability tests to assess the compatibility of its private network with different devices.