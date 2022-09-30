Colt delivers access to Oracle Cloud Services in Paris

As a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), the addition of the Oracle Cloud Paris region builds on Colt’s connection to Oracle Cloud Marseille region and gives enterprise customers added data centre resiliency and diversity.

“The past years have shown us, more than any others, not only the importance of agile, on-demand, high bandwidth network infrastructure, but also the wider technological ecosystem that had to rapidly come together as the world changed," said Jaya Deshmukh, executive vice president of strategy and transformation at Colt.

"The fast-evolving landscape required us to become more flexible and bring transformative networking solutions to our customers faster than ever. Our growing relationship with Oracle is one we’re extremely proud of, as it has seen our businesses facilitate numerous cloud transformations, which have allowed enterprises to continue to evolve in a new era of great uncertainty.”

Enterprises in France can also leverage on-demand, high-speed, secure connectivity from their on-premise sites to Oracle Cloud in Marseille. The company's fibre network in France is made up of three metropolitan area networks in Paris, Lyon and Marseille, which reaches over 4,100 connected enterprise buildings and 103 connected data centres.

This news marks the latest expansion of the collaboration between Colt and Oracle, with Colt launching both hosted and dedicated port options via its Dedicated Cloud Access and On Demand portfolios to the Oracle Cloud Regions, including in London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Osaka, Zurich, Milan, Stockholm, Madrid and Marseille.

Colt On Demand for OCI enables customers to self-provision secure, high bandwidth connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions in a matter of minutes and helps enable them to dynamically scale bandwidth up or down in near-real-time.

“By adding this second Oracle FastConnect connection in France, Oracle and Colt will continue to support the growing needs of enterprises in this critical region,” added Deshmukh.