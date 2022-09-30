Mavenir to distribute open RAN software via Google Cloud

The company said that its collaboration with Google Cloud will allow telcos to deploy its 5G products and applications with Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure, container deployment, management technologies and big data analytics services.

Bejoy Pankajakshan (pictured), Mavenir’s chief technology and strategy officer, said: “Working with Google distributed cloud edge enables us to bring innovative 5G products to a broader customer base at faster pace with unique capabilities to realise true 5G potential leveraging strength within the Mavenir portfolio.”

The company said that, by offloading parts of the standard telecommunication application business to cloud functions, the solution reduces complexity and costs for telcos without losing insights, performance, and network control.

It said its collaboration with Google “demonstrates true cloud-native open RAN products in production deployment on Google distributed cloud”.

Mavenir added: “The open RAN approach will see many companies providing the components that make up a mobile network site, where previously one vendor would have delivered a closed solution. The technology is widely accepted as a disruptor for the telecommunications industry, with Tier 1 operators as some of the early adopters in supporting the development of this vendor ecosystem.”

Amol Phadke, Google Cloud general manager for the global communications service providers industry, said: “Combining Mavenir’s expertise in open RAN, 5G core and IMS [IP multimedia subsystem] with Google distributed cloud edge and global infrastructure, we look forward to providing cloud-native solutions that improve agility, scale, slicing, and resiliency for our CSP [communications service provider] customers.”

In 2020 Mavenir abandoned a US$300 million share flotation plan, and the following year it took a $500 million investment Koch Strategic Platforms, part of Koch Industries, which describes itself as one of the largest private companies in the US.

The Koch group and its chief, Charles Koch, deny the existence of the climate emergency and in January 2021 funded the 13 Republican Party senators in the US who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Charles Koch is reported to have spent more than $15 million on funding those senators.

Last week a further report said Koch Industries was supporting 52 Republican party candidates for this November’s mid-term elections who denied that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.