Laura Ortman, ex Equinix and VMware, to be CEO of Cologix

She replaces Bill Fathers, who will remain chairman of Cologix’s board of directors and a senior operating partner at Stonepeak.

Ortman (pictured) said: “I look forward to building on the strong foundation and positive growth we have established over the past few years. I want to thank Bill for his vision, leadership, partnership and collaboration over the years.”

Fathers said: “Laura is an innovative and dynamic leader, and the ideal choice to guide Cologix as it continues its expansion in the fast-growing, digital infrastructure market opportunity.”

Ortman joined Cologix in 2018 as president and chief revenue officer, having previously been chief customer officer at Equinix. Before that she spent nearly nine years at VMware, finishing as general manager of cloud services.

Earlier in her career she was a software development engineer at Lockheed Martin.

Fathers added: “Her extensive industry knowledge, highly effective leadership style and a proven ability to adapt and innovate while delivering operational excellence will continue to be major assets as we work to meet the immense demands of the growing digital economy.”

Ortman’s appointment follows several years of continuing expansion and partnership with Stonepeak, including a $3 billion equity recapitalisation in April 2022.

Stonepeak managing director Cyrus Gentry said: “Throughout her tenure at Cologix, Laura has been instrumental in making the company the financially and operationally strong organization it is today. We know she is an exceptional leader, and like her predecessor, Bill Fathers, has the same vision to guide Cologix as we progress on the company’s expansion efforts.”