Vantage to add third data centre in Cyberjaya, Kuala Lumpur

KUL12, which has just been delivered, is a four-storey data centre that sits alongside the existing KUL11 unit. Together (pictured) they provide a combined 10MW of IT capacity in 18,000 square metres.

“Vantage is actively investing in new developments in Malaysia to serve growing customer demand and support the country’s aspiration to become a digital economic hub,” said Brian Groen, president of Vantage’s Asia Pacific business.

Vantage Data Centers moved into Malaysia in 2021 with the aid of its lead investor, DigitalBridge Group, with the acquisition of PCCW’s data centre business.

Groen said: “We are excited to open the doors to this additional data centre while continuing our expansion and investment in greater Kuala Lumpur.”

The new data centre, KUL13, will offer an additional 5MW of capacity to hyperscale customers and local enterprises and will open its doors to customers in the first half of 2023, said Vantage.

KUL12 is on a 1.6 hectare campus in the so-called Malaysia Digital Districts. It has what Vantage calls “a variety of sustainability features, including the use of a closed-loop chilling system that requires virtually no water for cooling”.

The project is backed by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), whose CEO, Mahadhir Aziz, said: “Their presence here is a sign of continued confidence towards Malaysia’s robust and enabling data centre ecosystem, digitally skilled talent, and world-class infrastructure.”

Aziz added: “MDEC is committed to supporting Vantage’s presence here, as well as the growth and development of the nation’s data centre industry via the Malaysia Digital national strategic initiative.”

Vantage Data Centers announced its entrance into the Asia-Pacific region in September 2021 through two strategic acquisitions. For more information on the company’s campuses in the Asia-Pacific region,