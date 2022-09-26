Telefónica and Qualcomm expand XR and metaverse ecosystem

Specifically, the two will collaborate on the development of the XR ecosystem, using Qualcomm's Snapdragon Spaces XR developer platform and Telefónica’s fixed and mobile network infrastructure. The collaboration also includes exploration of joint commercial opportunities and the launch of XR/metaverse products and services.

“XR will bring a new dimension to the digital and real world, enabling people to communicate, do business, socialise and entertain themselves in new ways. We are preparing for this future, building the infrastructure, upskilling the teams, evolving our services and putting in place the partnerships which will enable us to bring innovative new devices and services to customers," Daniel Hernández, VP of devices & consumer IoT at Telefónica.

"Qualcomm Technologies has played a critical role at each stage in development of our industry and our collaboration with Snapdragon Spaces will help to drive growth in the emerging XR ecosystem and realise the next evolution of the internet, the Metaverse”.

Qualcomm has introduced Snapdragon Spaces, a platform that enables developers to explore wearable AR using technology, cross-device software development kit, and an open XR ecosystem.

As a result, both companies are working to bring Snapdragon Spaces to different initiatives formed as part of the Telefónica Innovation and Talent Hub, such as its core and open innovation programs, and the computer programming campus 42.

This will help grow the Snapdragon Spaces ecosystem, the development of new products and services on XR, which Telefónica can commercialise across its consumer and business segments.

“XR will redefine how we live, work and socialise," added Dino Flore, vice president of technology, Qualcomm Europe.

"At a crucial time in the technology’s development and roll-out, we are excited to be partnering with Telefonica to grow the active communities developing the ecosystems of the future through Snapdragon Spaces, which we believe will unlock the power of XR and take it to the next level.”